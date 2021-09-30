Meet the 5 people running for Atlanta City Council president

There will be a major realignment within the upper echelon of Atlanta’s city government on Nov. 2, 2021, as Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declined to seek a second term. There will also be a new Atlanta City Council president, the second most powerful post in City Hall, as Felicia Moore is vacating her post to try to fill the impending mayoral opening.

A city council president in Atlanta is the elected official who breaks tie votes. That person is also charged with appointing committee chairs, and steps in to run the city should anything happen to the mayor until either the mayor either returns or another one is elected.

These are the candidates who are running for the position of Atlanta City Council president:

Natalyn Archibong: Archibong comes from a local political dynasty as her father, Nathaniel Mosby, was a DeKalb County commissioner and her brother, Howard Mosby, is a former state representative. The attorney is finishing up her fifth term as District 5’s City Council representative.

Courtney English: English is a Morehouse graduate who most recently served as the chair of the Atlanta Board of Education. He currently is director of development for Star-C, a nonprofit that aids in placing families in affordable apartments.

Mike Russell: Russell is a retired officer in the U.S. Army and former military policemen who bills himself as the outsider.

Doug Shipman: is a consultant who was the celebrated inaugural CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. He also held the same position at the Woodruff Arts Center.

Samuel Manuel: Information on Manuel is limited as he did not participate in the Committee for Atlanta’s official debate session and did not respond to Atlanta Civic Circle’s questionnaire.