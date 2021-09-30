 Skip to content

Twitter calls Ellen Pompeo ‘Karen’ for allegedly scolding Denzel Washington

September 30, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Denzel Washington (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / BAKOUNINE)

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo was ripped by Black Twitter after she recalled the time she allegedly put Denzel Washington in his place when he directed her in an episode.


During a recent episode of her “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” podcast, Pompeo recalled a verbal skirmish she had with the venerated actor. The two-time Oscar winner was making his television directorial debut in 2015 during “Grey’s Anatomy” 12th season. 

Pompeo said it started when she was disappointed how another actor was apologizing to her onscreen.


“He made this choice to speak very softly. And [Meredith] was pissed that [she] had to sit there and listen to this apology, and he wasn’t looking at [her] in the eye.”

Speaking to former co-star Patrick Dempsey, Pompeo mentioned that Washington was displeased that Pompeo improvised without clearing it with him first. 

“We love actors who make choices, right? And I yelled at him, and I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue, and Denzel went ham on my a–. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.'”

She said she immediately cursed Washington. 

“I was like, ‘Listen, mother—–r, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?’ Like, ‘You barely know where the bathroom is.’ And I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but like, yo, we went at it one day.”

Twitter was not amused at the fact that Pompeo was seemingly proud of the dust-up and boasted that she screamed and cursed at the all-time great Equalizer star.

 

