Twitter calls Ellen Pompeo ‘Karen’ for allegedly scolding Denzel Washington

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo was ripped by Black Twitter after she recalled the time she allegedly put Denzel Washington in his place when he directed her in an episode.

During a recent episode of her “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” podcast, Pompeo recalled a verbal skirmish she had with the venerated actor. The two-time Oscar winner was making his television directorial debut in 2015 during “Grey’s Anatomy” 12th season.

Pompeo said it started when she was disappointed how another actor was apologizing to her onscreen.

“He made this choice to speak very softly. And [Meredith] was pissed that [she] had to sit there and listen to this apology, and he wasn’t looking at [her] in the eye.”

Speaking to former co-star Patrick Dempsey, Pompeo mentioned that Washington was displeased that Pompeo improvised without clearing it with him first.

“We love actors who make choices, right? And I yelled at him, and I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue, and Denzel went ham on my a–. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.'”

She said she immediately cursed Washington.

“I was like, ‘Listen, mother—–r, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?’ Like, ‘You barely know where the bathroom is.’ And I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but like, yo, we went at it one day.”

Twitter was not amused at the fact that Pompeo was seemingly proud of the dust-up and boasted that she screamed and cursed at the all-time great Equalizer star.

Ellen Pompeo really disrespected Denzel Washington and proudly told the world like we were gonna be on her side… pic.twitter.com/oZpmVoO6L4 — Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) September 30, 2021

Ellen Pompeo is really that Karen 🥴 Imagine disrespecting Denzel Washington for doing his job. — Geth (Wear a fucking Mask) (@gafc_lovesnyc) September 30, 2021

In regards to one dimensional nobody Ellen Pompeo: Remember when pressed the inner Karen always comes out. — Erik The Overseer & The Uppity Voting Block (@ErikOverseer) September 30, 2021

When you say #Denzel, everybody knows who you're talking about. When you say Ellen, everybody knows who you're talking about and it's not @EllenPompeo 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8NYcjyChfO — Real Facade (@realfacade1) September 30, 2021

Denzel Washington: Can you speak in a soft voice for this scene? Ellen Pompeo: 🤡 pic.twitter.com/VxFUmP3F1J — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) September 30, 2021

Ellen Pompeo really tried to cancel Denzel Washington today – because he was doing his job as a director – and all of Black Twitter told her NOT TODAY, boo You love to see it pic.twitter.com/ehDf1ppEF3 — Paul Little 🎮 (@ItsPaulLittle) September 30, 2021

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved actors in America. Did Ellen Pompeo really think oversharing a story where she got way out of line and called him a motherf*cker for no reason was going to go well for her? On what planet? — Trinity’s VP of Hakeem Jeffries fan club (@TrinityMustache) September 30, 2021

Ellen Pompeo really thought she would come out winning by telling this Denzel #GreysAnatomy story. Somebody done told her wrong. pic.twitter.com/cIYamYA8At — Max Headblog @🏡 (@MaxHeadblog) September 30, 2021