Actress and CEO Malinda Williams helps build better habits with new platform

Malinda Williams is an actress and producer whose recent roles include TV One’s “Loved to Death” and “Marry Me for Christmas.” She is also well known for her roles in The Wood and TV series “Soul Food.” Williams originally had dreams of servicing the entertainment industry with the opening of her own hair salon, but instead found herself acting. Williams has expanded her talents to CEO with her new brand She’s Got a Habit and gave rolling out the details.

What is this brand about?

It’s really a wellness-focused, multi-vendor marketplace that provides women with a platform for community building. It’s [about] all things wellness and good habits. Our ethos is to practice good habits, so we’re really trying to make sure that women have resources [and] products that lead toward living healthier lifestyles.

Why did you feel it was necessary?

I was traveling the world and felt if it was enriching me, it could enrich others. I was set on building a platform for other women who travel the world or who have goods that they manufacturer. They could sell their products and services on my site. They can share some of that wellness information because we all have different information based on our experiences. So, I just kind of wanted to create a platform where we could build our own community and share our resources within that community.

