Cardi B shuts down post-birth surgery claims with shocking confession

October 1, 2021  

Cardi B (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Cardi B “lost so much blood” during childbirth.


The 28-year-old rapper welcomed her second child earlier this month and has said her labor process was harrowing because she ended up losing a significant amount of blood.

Speaking on her Instagram Story as she hit back at those who claim she has already had surgery to snap back into shape, she said: “Everybody is like ‘Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did lipo, you had a tummy tuck?’ You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me, I lost so much blood, guys. One day, I’m going to talk to you guys about my crazy-a–delivery.”


Cardi went on to share a few poses she’s perfected in an effort to conceal parts of her post-baby body and told her followers not to rush getting back into shape.

“F— it, take your f—ing time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth,” she said.

Cardi recently said she keeps “crying for no reason” following her second child’s birth.

She wrote on Twitter: “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body. I be crying for no reason.”

The “WAP” hitmaker confirmed the arrival of her second child, a baby boy, in early September with a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of herself, her child, and Offset in a hospital bed.

She captioned the snap: “9/4/21 [dinosaur, heart and teddy bear emojis].”

In the picture, Cardi’s baby — whose name has not been made public — is wrapped in a blue blanket, while the rapper’s legs are covered by a brown Louis Vuitton blanket.

