Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar to headline 2022 Super Bowl halftime show

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige will play the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The NFL showpiece will return on Feb. 13, 2022, at the ​SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and for the first time in the history of the halftime performance slot, five music stars will perform together.

Hip-hop legend Dre said: “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career. I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment,” said hip-hop-legend Dr. Dre.

Jay-Z — who is tasked by the NFL with advising on musical events — has hailed the lineup “history in the making.”

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip-hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip-hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi.

Dre was instrumental in launching the career of Eminem, having signed the “Lose Yourself” rapper in 1998, while Snoop shot to fame after appearing on Dre’s debut solo single, “Deep Cover,” in 1992.

The studio wizard and music mogul has also overseen and produced tracks for Kendrick.

