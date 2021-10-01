Have trouble focusing? Try these 5 tips to improve your attention span

Whether you’re lost in thought dwelling on the past or worrying about the future, our minds are elsewhere 47 percent of the time, according to researchers at Harvard University. No matter what kind of work you do, having a hard time focusing can become an issue for you. You could be listening to directions that your boss is giving for an important project you have to complete, and everything they’re saying is going in one ear and out the other because your mind is elsewhere.

This all boils down to your lack of ability to concentrate on what you are doing in the present moment. If this sounds like you, and you find yourself sometimes having a hard time focusing on what you’re doing, you could probably benefit from any of these five tips to help improve your attention span.

Do one thing at a time

If you are the type of person who is always multi-tasking, try to stop doing that. When you are switching back and forth between doing different tasks, it takes you much longer to get everything done than it would have if you focused on each task individually. Multitasking also makes room for errors, which means you will end up wasting even more time correcting them. You probably think you are getting more done when you multitask but, that isn’t the case and it is simply not efficient.

Spend time in nature

Studies have found that spending time in nature has been able to boost concentration levels. Taking a walk around your block a couple of times or even just sitting in your backyard for 10 to 15 minutes can have positive impacts on your ability to focus.

