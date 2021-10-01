‘Razorblade Tears’: S.A. Cosby delivers action-packed revenge thriller

Ike Randolph and Buddy Lee form an alliance under unfortunate circumstances. Their sons, Derek and Isiah, were happily married until someone brutally murdered them. Both fathers were unaccepting of their sons’ relationship and did little to understand it.

Now it’s too late.

When the police seem to be doing little to find out what happened, Ike and Buddy Lee, who are both ex-cons, decide to go back to their old ways and take matters into their own hands. Their sons deserve a lot more than the care they’ve been receiving and the situation deserves answers.

How far are you willing to go for revenge when you have nothing left to lose?

Now, who doesn’t love a good revenge story? This was one of the most intense, gruesome, action-packed reads of the year. Once Ike and Buddy Lee set their plan in motion, there was no turning back. Despite their age and time out of the game, this powerful duo is not one to mess with.

