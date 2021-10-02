Dave Chappelle brings the funny to Ohio comedy club (video)

Comedian Dave Chappelle prefers to test his material in smaller venues before moving on to the big stage and now he’s buying his own testing ground as he becomes a club owner himself. The D.C. bred comedian has made Yellow Springs, Ohio, his home for years now and will soon open up an intimate restaurant in the city, called Firehouse Eatery, and a comedy club called Live From YS. Chappelle resides on a 65-acre farm with his wife and three children in the community.

Chappelle partnered with Chrome Architecture who will transform the former Miami Township’s firehouse into the two new establishments. Chappelle met with a planning commission in Yellow Springs on Sept. 14 and detailed the project which was unanimously approved for construction. According to the construction plans and the planning commission hearing, Firehouse Eatery will operate seven days a week until 10 p.m. while Live From YS will open four days a week from 6 p.m. to 2. a.m.

“I’m not just trying to make a club, I’m trying to make a way. I’m trying to make a venue for our talents to be showcased, as well as my friends’ talents, so we can shine and be all the great things we can be in the world. If we build this thing, I will tell you, all the greats will come. They’re very excited about it,” Chappelle told the planning commission.

According to the Dayton Daily News, Chappelle’s new establishments will serve food and alcohol and have indoor and outdoor seating as well as separate seating for live performances. Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, purchased the former fire station in December 2020.

Live From YS will have a maximum capacity of 140 people. Chappelle also told the planning commission that he initially started performing stand-up in similar clubs in New York and that established comedians still come through and perform despite their growth in popularity and appeal.

In related news, Chappelle will release his latest Netflix stand-up special called The Closer on Oct. 5. Check out the trailer below as well as Chappelle handling his business below as he discusses his new venture.



