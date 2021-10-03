 Skip to content

Jeezy, Gucci, 2 Chainz and more kick off Legendz of the Streetz Tour in ATL

October 3, 2021   |  

Christal Jordan

Gucci Mane (Photo credit: Spuds McKenzie)

The Legendz of the Streetz Tour made its debut Friday night, Oct. 1, to kick off the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards weekend in Atlanta. State Farm Arena was packed to the rafters with hip-hop fans enthusiasts from Atlanta and surrounding areas. Although the show premiered in Atlanta, the music ranged from East Coast to Southern rap with some of the biggest and most celebrated names in hip-hop. The lineup included performances from Philly to ATL transplant DJ Drama, Fabolous, Lil Kim, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and Jeezy.  The audience was excited to see Gucci and Jeezy on the same bill after the wildly popular Verzuz battle last year where both artists made peace with their decade-long beef and hinted at a possible tour together once Covid restrictions were lifted. 


