Summer Walker reveals new album release from a parking lot? (video)

After not being allowed inside the BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday, Oct. 1, Summer Walker announced in a video that fans can expect a new album from her in November.

“They wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” explained Walker. The singer has been quite vocal online about her skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinated people in general.

Walker said she initially planned to announce her new album on the red carpet but instead opted for a parking lot outside of the awards since she was denied entry.

“I had such a pretty dress and everything but it’s fine. BET love me, I still love BET,” Walker said.

She continued, “I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet but I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things.”

The camera then began to pan to a nearby building which projected the announcement in bold pink letters.

In a tweet, the singer also revealed that more details on the album will be coming on the anniversary of her freshman album, Over It, which was released on Oct. 4, 2019.

She has not let fans know what the new title of the album will be just yet, but did confirm in an Instagram Story that there will be features from SZA, Lil Durk, and Ari Lennox.

