Suspect arrested in the shooting death of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

Salt Lake City announced on Oct. 3 that they arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

According to The Associated Press, Buk M. Buk has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown held a news conference on Sunday following Buk’s arrest in Draper, Utah. He didn’t give a motive but stated the shooting was not a targeted attack on the university, its athletic department or Lowe. Nor was it gang-related. Lowe, 21, was shot early on Sept. 26 at a house party in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City. A 20-year-old woman also shot in the incident, remains in critical condition after undergoing extensive surgery.

Lowe was a sophomore cornerback from Mesquite, Texas. He was close with Utah running back Ty Jordan, who died in an accidental shooting in December, and in August became the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell wore No. 22 at practice Saturday in honor of Lowe and Jordan, according to ESPN.

“In a time of need, we turned to our community. We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe. So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting,” Brown told The AP.

Brown also immediately notified Donna Lowe-Stern, Lowe’s mother, after the arrest.

“I’m just glad [they] got him. I know I can’t get my baby back, but I’ll get justice.,” she told KSL Channel 5 News.

Brown said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, though he did not say whether police are looking for additional suspects.