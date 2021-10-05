DJ Era recruits LA hip-hop heavies for the release of his 1st ever single

It’s been less than one week since DJ Era dropped “On My Way” and the Los Angeles-bred, ATL-based influencer has amassed more than 115k streams. Not bad for his first single.

Whether he has an album on the way or not, is still under wraps, but we are sure about one thing: “On My Way” is a certified banger.

Featuring the multitalented songwriting crooner Eric Bellinger on the hook, the My Guy Mars (1500 or Nothin) produced track consumes the listener immediately. In response to a call from Era, who just touched down in LA, Bellinger makes his way to a pool party at the request of an excited and scantily clad young woman.

AD and OT Genasis drop equally impressive verses while either fending off angry girlfriends or hiding in the closet from an angry boyfriend.

All the while, the objective is for the four-man crew to find their way to the same spot so the shenanigans, day and night, can begin.

“My first single,” exclaimed an understandably excited DJ Era, rethinking how it all came together. Been a long time coming! Long overdue haha… had to do it right and come out the gate with my day ones and keep it WEST! S/o my guy Mars on the production, B Hess with the crazy pen game, and of course Eric Bellinger, OT, and AD!”

“On My Way” is available for streaming on all platforms.

Check out the official video below.