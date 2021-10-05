Rapper Nazo Bravo opens up about his acting exploits and musical expression

Nazo Bravo is well on his way to making a solid impact in the entertainment world. Nazo is a rapper and an actor and recently landed a role on the BET series “The Family Business.” His sound is heavily west coast influenced and he takes no prisoners on the mic. His determination and talent shines no matter the platform.

Rolling out spoke to Nazo about his expression and how he was able to book his latest role.

What are your thoughts when it comes to your expression?

A true artist does what they want, whether they’re popular or not for their creation. They have to find and follow their own voice, even if that means making art that is popular. My approach goes like this: I’m going to give you what you want to hear, and in exchange, you’re going to listen to what I have to say. We’re going to meet somewhere in the middle.

Talk about landing your role on the BET show “The Family Business.”

I worked on a film with one of the producers of the show, Dr. Lana Bettencourt. Miguel Núñez was also in that film. From there when season 3 was announced, I was asked to put myself on tape for a role and booked it from there. We shot that season during Covid, so there were a bunch of safety protocols we had to follow and it was definitely a new experience.

What would you say is the responsibility of the artist?

To be dope. I’d say to bring the listener into his or her world and leave an impression of what the artist was thinking, feeling, and trying to convey. Even if it’s just a party record, if that’s the intention then it should give the listener that energy and vibe properly. Same goes for a serious record with more substance.

What words do you have for those looking to follow their dreams?

No one is going to care for your career more than you do. Yes, it’s very important to build a team and have good people around you, but depending 100% on someone else for the success of your career is dangerous. Also, this past year was a strong reminder that nothing in life is guaranteed; so if you want to pursue something don’t wait.

What’s next for you?

The music video for my new single “Fadeaway,” as well as the rollout of my follow-up singles which will be part of an album I’m finalizing. I have a few film projects in the works that I’m a writer/producer on, and looking forward to the premiere of the new season of “The Family Business.” I had a great time playing that character on the show.

Listen to Nazo Bravo’s music below.