Rapper Noname’s free Radical Hood Library helping educate ‘homies’

Noname has taken her book club to the next level, launching the Radical Hood Library in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Chicago native started a book club in 2019 that focused solely on works written by people of color and set a goal of providing “reading materials for the homies.”

Since then, the book club has expanded operations with its prison program, sending 1K books a month to people who are incarcerated.

Radical Hood Library will now house the rapper’s successful book club and, according to Noname, serve as a tool to educate Black communities on their history in the hopes that this will one day play a part in dismantling the systems built to keep them oppressed.

“The psychodynamics + violence of colonization can only be eradicated via study and practice,” Noname tweeted. “I believe in the abolition of this imperialist world. We are completely indoctrinated into white supremacy + capitalism and it’s killing us. the state is actively at war with black people (always has been). I love us and I know liberation is possible when we study and organize!”

Radical Hood Library will be completely free and offer complimentary food and music to the public. Visitors are encouraged to donate $1 to keep it going.

It will also feature various sections including prison writings, the global Black renaissance, Black radical thought and imperialism.

Noname shared her favorite sections on Twitter which are f— the police and Black capitalism won’t save us.