Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion biggest winners at BET Hip Hop Awards (video)

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator may have been the biggest winners at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. But the night belonged to iconic rapper Nelly.

The “Hot in Herre” rapper from St. Louis electrified the crowd inside the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in suburban Atlanta by ripping through a battery of his greatest hits after being presented with the prestigious “I Am Hip Hop” award. Nelly was bestowed the career plaque by a trio of his peers — Trina, Remy Ma and Rapsody — for his indelible contributions to rap and hip-hop and for being a pioneer from the Midwest.

Nelly gave an emotional acceptance speech before tearing through his classic cuts that included “Country Grammar,” which ignited his career, and “Air Force Ones,” “Dilemma,” “Grillz” and “Hot in Herre” with super producer Jermaine Dupri and Houston rapper Paul Wall coming onstage to spit bars with Nelly.

Megan the Stallion, 26, and Cardi B, 28, snagged three wins each, including “Song of the Year,” “Best Hip Hop Video,” and “Best Collaboration” for the biggest song of the year with their titillating smash hit “WAP.”

Tyler, The Creator took home two wins for “Hip Hop Album of the Year” and “Best Live Performer.” More importantly, he was presented the inaugural “Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award” presented by legend LL Cool J.

Jay-Z also scored double wins in the “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse” and “Impact Track” for his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “What It Feels Like.”

Newcomer Yung Bleu was crowned “Best New Hip Hop Artist” while rap sensation Saweetie took home “Hustler of the Year.” Other old-school stars figured prominently at the awards as Missy Elliott took home “Video Director of the Year,” while “Lyricist of the Year” went to J. Cole. British rapper Little Simz took home the “Best International Flow” award.

Flip the page to view the complete list of winners at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.