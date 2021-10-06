Olympian Caster Semenya will share her adversities and joys in upcoming memoir

Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is writing her memoir titled Silence All the Noise. The literary project will discuss her triumphs as a runner and her experiences as an intersex woman with naturally high testosterone levels, including her battles to be eligible for competition.

“My life has had its struggles, but it has mostly been a joy. Through my example, I want to educate, enlighten, and inform about how the world can welcome those born different. You may have heard some of my story over the years, and you might have seen me running or standing proudly on the podium at the Olympics. But there is still so much I need to relate about strength, courage, love, resilience, and being true to who you are. I want this book to show people around the world how to do just that,” the South African Olympic champion told The Associated Press.

The 30-year-old Semenya, who has won three world championship titles as well in the past, was barred from the women’s 400-meter and 800-meter races at the Tokyo Olympics this summer and has endured near-constant interference by track authorities. Refusing to take drugs, the track star has also refused to abide by rules established in 2018 that require her to lower her testosterone levels artificially — whether from birth control pills, hormone-blocking injections or surgery.

“Why will I take drugs? I’m a pure athlete. I don’t cheat. They should focus on doping, not us,” Semenya told the press in 2019.

Caster Semenya has lost several court battles in trying to have the regulations set aside, with her current case still being heard at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. She hopes to compete in the 800-meter event at next year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Silence All the Noise was acquired by W.W. Norton & Company and the publisher also plans a young readers edition.