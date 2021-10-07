Kelis’ husband Mike Mora fighting stage 4 cancer

Photographer Mike Mora, who is the husband of singer Kelis, has revealed that he’s battling stage 4 stomach cancer and that he was diagnosed “just in time.” Mora shared a series of posts on Instagram detailing his battle, which started a year ago after feeling “the worst pain” in his stomach. He explained that he experienced, “Loss of appetite. Pain in my back also started to creep in.” He “finally decided to do something about it” in the nick of time as doctors diagnosed him with the most advanced form of stomach cancer.

“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way. Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone,” Mora posted.

“You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S— can be over just like that! …” he wrote.

Kelis and Mora have been married since 2014 and share a son named Shepherd, who was born in 2015, and a daughter named Galilee, who was born last year. Kelis also shares a son named Knight with ex-husband Nas, who is now 12 years old. The “Bossy” singer had just given birth 17 days prior to his diagnosis. Mora was only given 18 months to live and shared his story to show others “it’s possible to make it through.”

“I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through,” he wrote on IG.

Mora has been getting a lot of encouragement and well wishes since he started posting about his road to recovery. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, he shared his latest update.

“I am so grateful. It’s been emotional. But overall I think it’s making me stronger…The story will continue,” he wrote.

Check out a few posts from Mora below.