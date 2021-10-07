Ray J files for divorce from Princess from his hospital bed

Ray J and Princess Love have been through enough drama and intrigue in the past year to fill up a John Grisham novel.

For the third time since the spring of 2020, one of them has filed for divorce from the other. This time, the rapper-turned-reality-star is declaring the dissolution of his marriage from Princess from his hospital bed in Miami as he continues to recover from a severe bout of pneumonia.

William Ray Norwood, 40, reportedly had his team file the legal documents in the Los Angeles County Superior Court while he remains bunkered down on the opposite side of the country.

Ray told TMZ that he was “terrified” that he was placed in the COVID wing of the South Florida hospital due to the fact that doctors believed that he was stricken with COVID-19, which he was not. He also complained bitterly that none of his family members, including his wife, have visited him in the week that he’s been there.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Ray J made it unequivocally clear on Instagram that he is now a single man in his bio, though he later deleted it. The publication also states that the two have stopped following each other on IG.

Keeping score on this, we remember that Love, 37, famously filed for divorce from Ray, 40, in May 2020, after she felt he stranded her in Las Vegas while she was very pregnant. Ray first denied it, but later admitted he was in the wrong and the couple eventually reconciled.

The good feelings were short-lived as Ray filed for divorce in September of the same year. However, Ray filed to dismiss the proceeding in February 2021.

Now Ray has filed for divorce again. Stay tuned.