Get a sneak peek of ‘The Game’ reboot; will it live up to the original?

The hit series “The Game” will be returning to our TV screens next month with some of the same characters we grew to know and love.

With Wendy Raquel Robinson reprising her role as the sassy, tell-it-like-it-is sports agent Tasha Mack and Hosea Chanchez returning as her son, Malik Wright, the reboot will also add some new characters to the mix.

One of the newcomers to the series is Adriyan Rae as the grown-up Brittany Pitts, Jason and Kelly Pitts’ daughter. We will also see former NFL running back Vaughn Hebron as Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, and actor Toby Sandeman from “Power Book III: Raising Kanaan” as Garret Evans, the top star of the football league.

Pooch Hall (Derwin), Brittany Daniel (Kelly), and Coby Bell (Jason) will not be a part of the main cast but will return for guest appearances.

The original series focused on Melanie Barnett, played by actress Tia Mowry, but she has confirmed via TikTok that she will not be returning for the reboot.

Set in Las Vegas, the reboot will cover topics like sexism, racism, classism and examine Black culture through the lens of pro football with a modern spin.

The series is set to air 10 half-hour episodes on Paramount+ on Nov. 11. Check out a teaser trailer for the show below: