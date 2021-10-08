Nick Cannon’s sneaky move makes Mariah Carey hopping mad

Mariah Carey is “still mad” at Nick Cannon over the birthday gifts he bought their twins.

The former couple — who divorced in 2016 — had agreed not to buy Moroccan and Monroe cellphones when they first asked two years ago but when the “Hero” hitmaker went back on their “deal” to get them devices when they turned 10, but Cannon decided to ignore her stance and bought his eldest kids the phones for their birthdays in April.

Speaking in a preview clip from his eponymous talk show, Cannon — who has seven kids with four women — said: “My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cellphone at 8. I was all for it but Mariah was like, ‘Uh uh, they aren’t going to be googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren’t playing.’ I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it, [but] Mariah still said no. So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cellphones for their birthday.”

The 41-year-old star told how he left the gift among other presents at the twins’ “amazing” birthday party, knowing his 52-year-old ex-wife wouldn’t be happy.

He laughingly continued: “We had this amazing party with jump jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing. Then [when] it was time to open the gifts, I was like ‘I’m going to leave these right here and tell your mama I’ll be back.’ Mariah is still mad at me till this day.”