Festival of Laughs comedy show makes the audience cry-laugh

The “Festival of Laughs” comedy tour made a stop in Minneapolis on Oct. 8, 2021, at Target Center. The show host was the “Queen of Comedy,” Sommore. She kept the crowd laughing throughout the night by poking fun at the gorilla glue girl, the other queen of comedy Mo’Nique about her bonnet PSA, having age limits for baby hair and eyelash requirements.

Sommore was joined on stage by the new-school of comedy stars: DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne. These three mixed their stand-up routine with clowning hecklers who just wanted the men’s attention. The headliner of the night was legendary comedian Lavell Crawford. When Sommore introduced Crawford as headliner, he said, “I ain’t no headliner. You guys just put me last; I could have been first.” All the comedians kept the crowd cry-laughing the entire night.

This comedy show is definitely a show that you do not want to miss. The lineup up switches up from city to city but every show features heavy hitters in the industry.