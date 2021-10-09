Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Syesha Mercado reunited with her son (video)

Former “American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado and her partner and children’s father Tyron Deener shared great news this month as their toddler was finally returned to their care. As previously reported, the couple had been involved in a fight with authorities to regain custody of their toddler son Amen’Ra after he was unexpectedly placed in foster care in March by the Florida Department of Children and Families due to accusations of malnourishment.

During the midst of the battle, authorities also removed her newborn daughter Ast from her in August for failing to notify them of her pregnancy. Ast was soon returned but the couple’s war raged on and they even obtained the help of attorney Ben Crump to help bring little Amen’Ra home. Mercado has been sharing the ordeal on social media since the drama started and shared their good news on Instagram on Oct. 2, posting, “AMEN’RA IS OFFICIALLY HOME!!!”

In the video clip, Deener explains that they have to go through “six months of supervision” from child services officials “to show that we’re competent and able to raise our own baby.”

