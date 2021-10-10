Kodak Black’s fans worried about him after suicidal tweets; he responds

Rapper Kodak Black set off alarms among his fans on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, when he posted distressing messages on his social media accounts indicating that he was contemplating suicide.

Immediately afterward, Kodak, 24, deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts, sending waves of panic throughout his followers.

Black later responded to the onrush of love from his admirers on Saturday.

Kodak first scared his fans when he wrote this message on Friday: “So Lonely Depressed Sad & F—-D Up … Nobody Love Me Nobody Cares … I’m Everywhere @ Once … Friends Playin In My Head … Girls Playin Wit My Heart … Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I’ll Never Be Famous,” Kodak said on Twitter on Friday.

Kodak, the Florida native who was born Bill Kahan Kapri, also alarmingly wrote on his Twitter account: “Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself.”

Immediately after the grim messages were uploaded, fans beat a path to his account with encouraging messages.

“Keep yo head up #KodakBlack you are the most important rapper to come out the 2010s your impact is untouchable we love ya brah and we all been thru that shi we always witchu fam #PrayForKodak,” one fan said.

Another person offered: “As a person, a human being, Kodak Black, I hope you seek the help you need, because I’ve been there! Wish you, all the strength love and inner peace. Please pray to God, know that He loves you, communicate to Him from your heart, He will see you through this, you are loved.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.