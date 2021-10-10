The Rock can rap? Listen for yourself

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has conquered opponents in the wrestling ring and destroyed Hollywood box office numbers and has now forged his way into hip-hop. The Rock recently linked up with rapper Tech N9ne and hopped in the booth to kick a rhyme over the Kansas City, Missouri lyricist’s latest single “Face Off” which also features Joey Cool and King Iso. The new anthem is featured on Tech N9ne’s latest album Asi9ne which dropped Friday, Oct. 8.

“A lot of my friends who are hip-hop artists — like big names — I’ve been asked a few times. But it just has to feel right. When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work. We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of ‘Ballers,’ we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that,” The Rock told Variety.

Tech N9ne, who is one of the most successful independent artists ever, envisioned the song as an anthem to play at concerts and sporting events and felt Johnson was the perfect fit for the track.

“This is an energy song. This is going to get people pumped up to lift weights, pumped up for fights, pumped up for the game. Period. And what better person? Not Conor McGregor. I don’t know him. I know The Rock … I said, ‘I just want you to talk some real motivational stuff at the end. We got on the phone and structured it. He’s so talented, man. To be able to get on a song with master MCs and be a master MC himself? Dwayne did his thing. He said he wanted to go fast like us. After what he did on Moana [movie], I could see he had the rhythm,” Tech told Variety.

