Jayne Allen, author of Black Girls Must Die Exhausted, penned the book to take readers on “an amazing adventure.” Allen, a graduate of Duke University and Harvard Law School, used her unique experiences as an attorney and entrepreneur to craft a novel that is a clarion call. Rolling out recently spoke with Allen about the process of writing Black Girls Must Die Exhausted.

What is the story behind the title?

When I started the book in 2016, the environment felt very heavy, politically charged, there was a lot going on, and I couldn’t really look away from [it], especially as a Black woman. And the words that I kept hearing [were] exhausting and exhausted and I wanted to contextualize it. So, Black Girls Must Die Exhausted, the real examination of the title is, [Tabitha] realizes her word is exhausted and she goes through the process of changing what that is gonna mean for her in the process. It’s a call to adventure and fulfillment. As Black women, we need to do more than survive, we need to be thriving because in spite of all this, we still are magical.

What did you like best about writing this book?

I think the experience of writing this book has made me think about living more authentically. I started wearing my hair natural during the process of writing this book. I wanted to experience what I look like without straightening [my hair] or the weaves. I’ve never had tthe experience of me wearing my own texture and learning to love that. So this book actually brought that to me, and I thought, “Well, [if] Tabby is living authentically, then I need to do it too.”

