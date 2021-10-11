Married social media star apologizes to DaBaby for entanglement allegations

DaBaby can’t seem to stay out of hot water this month, even when he doesn’t do anything wrong. His past issues were brought back into the spotlight when Dave Chappelle released his latest Netflix comedy special, “The Closer,” last week. In the controversial special, Chappelle discussed the 2018 fatal shooting the rapper was involved in. DaBaby’s concealed weapons charges were eventually dismissed on the basis of self-defense. Chappelle also addressed the rapper’s homophobic rant during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival this summer.

Then last week he was accused of sliding into the DMs of social media influencer Mrs. LaTruth and trying to set off an entanglement with the married woman. She hit up Instagram on Oct. 6 and let the “Rockstar” MC have it.

“I DONT PLAY ABOUT MY MARRIAGE. The ultimate disrespect for me is to have someone who steps in your dm who 1) Not only knows your married , 2) was in the midst of doing business with my husband, 3) I ain’t nobody’s BIHHH and 4) disrespect my husband and my marriage !!! Some ppl would say you should just ignore it but NAH this is the ultimate disrespect that I can’t look past,” Mrs. La Truth posted on IG last week.

DaBaby was quick to respond and professed his innocence.

“Whichever one of you graphic designer n—–s took my name and that blue check and created that fake a— muthaf—-n’ DM making me look I’m trying to slide on somebody wife, you dead f——g wrong, n—–a. And I don’t even talk like that, pick up on my lingo better next time and maybe it’ll make some bigger blogs. Don’t use my name to play with when it’s a married couple. Don’t put them type of problems on my plate. I don’t want no trouble with no n——a wife,” he revealed in an IG video.

Continue reading on the following page.