‘Oz’ actor Granville Adams loses battle with cancer

Actor Granville Adams, who was best known as the Muslim character Zahir Arif on the hit HBO series “Oz,” died on Sunday, Oct 10,021, after a battle with cancer. Some of his “Oz” brethren announced the news of the 58-year-old’s transition last night on social media.

“I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then … Rest easy my friend,” Kirk Acevedo, who played Miguel Alvarez on the series, shared via Twitter.

Harold Perrineau, who played wheelchair-bound inmate Augustus Hill, also penned a tribute to his friend.

“You can’t always cry, sometimes you’ve got to CELEBRATE the time you had together. Brittany and I LOVE this man and the entire group of family/friends that we all created. Sleep well Prince! We’ll see each other again,” Perrineau tweeted.

Adams appeared in all six seasons of “Oz” and some of his other acting credits include NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” Fox’s “Empire” and 2011’s Magic City Memoirs. Adams had been documenting his fight with cancer on Instagram and posted his last update in August.

“Oz” executive producer Tom Fontana and actor Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign in February to help with Adams’ medical bills. The appeal raised nearly $100k.

“Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest #granvilleadams #oz,” Fontana tweeted.

Adams is the second member of the cast to die this year. In March, 52-year-old actor and spoken word artist Craig “muMs” Grant died. Grant played Arnold “Poet” Jackson on the series.

Check out a few more tributes to Adams below.