R. Kelly victim Faith Rodgers addresses ‘railroad’ claims by Bill Cosby camp

Faith Rodgers was one of the women who came forward, indicating that she was a victim of R. Kelly’s abuse. She testified during his federal sex trafficking trial in which he was convicted of all counts last month. Rodgers held a press conference on Oct. 8 with her attorney Gloria Allred and described some of Kelly’s actions during her testimony calling them “ childish and distracting.”

She claimed he was bobbing his head and playing air piano as his music played in the background during video footage presented as evidence in which he previously filmed her. She also said Kelly acted like he was reading and taking notes during the trial.

“For somebody that says they can’t read or write, and you start acting like you can write, or you act like you’re doing some type of work… I knew he was trying to throw me off and make me kind of shake up a little bit,” she stated during the press conference.

Rodgers also took offense to Bill Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt who claimed the singer was “railroaded” during his trial.

“R. Kelly did receive a fair trial. He was not railroaded. To me, that is beyond insulting. After meeting R. Kelly when I was 19 years old, for that year and a half, he manipulated me for his own enjoyment and sexually abused me and tried to control me. When I made the choice to come forward with my story, he threatened me on multiple occasions, that if I continued to go forward with the telling of my truth, he would publish nude videos and pictures of me,” she stated as she addressed the railroad allegation.

Rodgers filed a civil lawsuit against Kelly in 2018, which is currently pending where she has accused the “12 Play” singer of verbal, mental, and sexual abuse, and exposing her to an incurable STD. Kelly’s physician previously stated that Kelly had herpes since 2007.

Rodgers’ attorney also weighed in during the press conference and shot down the “railroad” claims.

“Based on the evidence admitted at trial, the jury, after nine hours of deliberation, decided that R. Kelly was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and that he should be convicted. R. Kelly was not ‘railroaded.’ He was convicted based on the evidence,” Gloria Allred added.

Allred and Rodgers also both appeared in the docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.”

Check out a clip of the press conference below.