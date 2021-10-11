Tresa Deal-Galloway spreading bullying awareness with Love Laces movement

Tresa Deal-Galloway is an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in education, event planning, PR, marketing and fundraising. After noticing a change in her son, she began to investigate. Upon finding out he was being bullied, she took action, not only for her son but for victims of bullying nationwide.

Deal-Galloway shared more about Love Laces, the organization she created to combat bullying.

Let’s talk a little bit more about the mission and your overall objectives with Love Laces.

Our product was created because it is unique and it helps to engage people and then they can start the conversation around bullying. Love Laces advocates for people who have been bullied and then people start to talk about experiences that they kind of bury, and how those past experiences really affect the way they move through life. [It allows them] to release and talk about strategies and things that they used to overcome those bullying experiences.

How did your background play a role in deciding to launch Love Laces?

I was a teacher, then an administrator, and finally an intervention specialist. I dealt a lot with a lot of bullies, and [talked] to parents about some of the strategies that can help manage their kids’ social-emotional behaviors. And then, for those kids who were the target of the bully, also talking to parents about strategies to build those kids’ self-esteem. And so when I thought about all those tools that I use with these parents, I thought, if I created this product, they could help parents and students find a tribe of people who have also had some of the same experiences.

