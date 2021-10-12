Lil Baby and friends set to perform at State Farm Arena in huge holiday concert

AG Entertainment Touring presents the grand finale of the Lil Baby & Friends tour featuring Lil Baby and Special Surprise Guests Sunday, Dec. 12 at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets go-on sale this Friday, October 15th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

Atlanta will be the final stop on the Lil Baby and Friends Tour which has featured Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, City Girls, Rod Wave, Coi Leray and more great artists in various cities across the US this past summer. Since this show, is the grand finale Lil Baby is pulling out all the stops and bringing in his celebrity friends to not only close out the show but also to help him to celebrate his birthday. This is a must-see event for any fan that is looking to attend.

Lil Baby’s debut studio album Harder Than Ever (2018), was certified RIAA Platinum and included the song “Yes Indeed” (with Drake), which peaked six on the Billboard Hot 100. He went on to release two more mixtapes in 2018, Drip Harder and Street Gossip, the former containing his most popular song “Drip Too Hard,” which peaked number four on the Billboard Hot 100, and the latter peaked number two on the United States Billboard 200. Lil Baby’s second studio album, My Turn (2020), peaked number one on the Billboard 200 and is certified three times platinum by the RIAA. The song “We Paid” (with 42 Dugg) charted number ten on the Hot 100. In June 2020, he released the single “The Bigger Picture,” which peaked number three on the Hot 100, becoming the highest-charting song as a lead artist of his career.

Tickets: $30 – $240 (prices subject to change). All tickets are reserved. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. All dates, act(s) and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. All tickets are subject to applicable taxes, service, handling and facility fee charges. State Farm Arena is located at 1 State Farm Dr. Atlanta, GA 30303.