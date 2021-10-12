Nelly and St. Lunatic member Ali trade more insults as their beef continues

BET gave Nelly his flowers last week at the 2021 Hip Hop Awards when they celebrated his 20-plus year career and presented him with the I Am Hip Hop Award. Nelly hit the stage and performed a medley of his hits like “Hot In Herre,” “Dilemma,” “Tip Drill” and “Air Forces Ones” as Paul Wall and Jermaine Dupri joined the diamond-selling rapper on stage.

One thing that fans noticed that was obviously missing from his set was his crew, The St. Lunatics, which consists of Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and Nelly’s brother City Spud. While City Spud was in the audience supporting his sibling, it appears that Nelly’s cold war with his friends continues to show no signs of abating, particularly with St. Lunatic member Ali who was the only one he omitted from his acceptance speech.

Back in February, the two aired out their differences in public during separate interviews as Ali claimed Nelly abandoned the group and it was his pen game that helped him achieve his success. Ali took offense to a recent post on social media on Oct. 10 where the Midwest rapper seemed to take another swipe at his old friend.

“It’s called a career and in it you have ups and downs … some never have ups themselves so technically they just never had a career. they just was apart of someone else. FACT!!” Nelly shared on Instagram.

Ali didn’t take kindly to the slight and posted old footage of Nelly crediting The St. Lunatics and Ali in particular for being the foundation that led to their success. He also pointed out that Nelly’s new country album, Heartland, which was released in August stalled on the charts.

