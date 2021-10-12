 Skip to content

Nelly and St. Lunatic member Ali trade more insults as their beef continues

October 12, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

View Author Posts

Nelly (Photo credit: Bang Media)

BET gave Nelly his flowers last week at the 2021 Hip Hop Awards when they celebrated his 20-plus year career and presented him with the I Am Hip Hop Award. Nelly hit the stage and performed a medley of his hits like “Hot In Herre,” “Dilemma,” “Tip Drill” and “Air Forces Ones” as Paul Wall and Jermaine Dupri joined the diamond-selling rapper on stage.


One thing that fans noticed that was obviously missing from his set was his crew, The St. Lunatics, which consists of Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and Nelly’s brother City Spud. While City Spud was in the audience supporting his sibling, it appears that Nelly’s cold war with his friends continues to show no signs of abating, particularly with St. Lunatic member Ali who was the only one he omitted from his acceptance speech.

Back in February, the two aired out their differences in public during separate interviews as Ali claimed Nelly abandoned the group and it was his pen game that helped him achieve his success. Ali took offense to a recent post on social media on Oct. 10 where the Midwest rapper seemed to take another swipe at his old friend.


“It’s called a career and in it you have ups and downs … some never have ups themselves so technically they just never had a career. they just was apart of someone else. FACT!!” Nelly shared on Instagram.

Ali didn’t take kindly to the slight and posted old footage of Nelly crediting The St. Lunatics and Ali in particular for being the foundation that led to their success. He also pointed out that Nelly’s new country album, Heartland, which was released in August stalled on the charts.

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Posted in

Nicki Minaj said she’s been shadow-banned from social media (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Pastor Troy helps clear the streets of firearms during gun buyback event

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Kanye West taking a huge loss on the sale of his Wyoming estate

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Lil Baby and friends set to perform at State Farm Arena in huge holiday concert

By Press Release

Megan Thee Stallion explains why beau Pardison Fontaine makes her ‘very happy’

By Trinity Griffin

Cardi B officiates same-sex couple’s wedding (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.