50 Cent calls Lil Kim a ‘leprechaun,’ and she fires back (video)

Rapper 50 Cent, the nation’s premiere troller and online bully, has stuck his verbal needle into another celebrity victim.

This time, Fifty took aim at 90s rap legend Lil Kim once again after he saw a video of her and then compared her to a grotesque film character.

Talking to his 27 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the rapper born Curtis Jackson III reposted a TikTok video of Kim from a recent performance that compared her dance moves to Lubdan, the unsightly tiny man from the 1993 film Leprechaun.

“I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why ????? S— like this is funny to me. LOL,” he captioned the meme.

50 Cent is laughing at video of Lil Kim dancing & the video compares her to a leprechaun 😂😩 pic.twitter.com/ZhBPa8DCSz — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) October 13, 2021

Lil Kim let Fifty know that she had the time today to get with him for continually pestering her with insults. More specifically, she said in her Twitter post that his “obsession” with her “is getting creepy.”

The former Notorious B.I.G. protégé, whose full name is Kimberly Denise Jones, unleashed a scathing tongue lashing at 50 Cent for coming at her twisted just because she turned him down for a date back in the day.

Fifty’s disparagement of Lil Kim’s looks comes a few months after he lobbed another zinger at her dress and appearance at the BET Awards in July 2021, likening her to an owl. Kim reposted the insulting comparison and came at him hard on that occasion as well.

In the same post, Lil Kim also vowed to address the 50 Cent dinner date situation and other pressing matters in her memoir, The Queen Bee, which is due for release on Nov. 2, 2021.