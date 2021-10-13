 Skip to content

Twitter outraged that Fat Joe says DaBaby is the Tupac of today

October 13, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

DaBaby (Photo credit: Bang Media)

We should have known that when Big Tigger announced the return of BET’s fabled show, “Rap City,” there was going to be some fireworks. And celebrity guest Fat Joe did not disappoint.


During the interview, Tigger, the host, and Fat Joe engaged in a word association game where he listed a legendary emcee and asked Joe to name a modern version of that rapper.

Tigger asked Joe who is the Tupac of today.


“I should know the 2Pac one.” Fat Joe said. “I don’t know, it’s hard to be these guys. You be asking some crazy stuff. I would say DaBaby.” 

Tigger kind of nodded at Fat Joe’s answer but did not endorse it.

Of course, DaBaby “agreed” with Fat Joe’s sentiments that he is the Tupac of 2021, but he did so sheepishly when he posted the topic for his 11 million Instagram fans.

“Agreed. But they gone salt that down to Crack,” he wrote with a “shhh!” emoji.

Many old school rap fans on Twitter, however, expressed outrage that Fat Joe would dare put Tupac Amaru Shakur and DaBaby in the same sentence and unloaded on him on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

Posted in

50 Cent calls Lil Kim a ‘leprechaun,’ and she fires back (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Fans are going crazy after Summer Walker teases new album track list

By Trinity Griffin

Boosie arrested in Atlanta

By Terry Shropshire

Offset buys Cardi B the present of a lifetime for her birthday (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Nicki Minaj says she’s been shadow-banned from social media (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Pastor Troy helps clear the streets of firearms during gun buyback event

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.