Twitter outraged that Fat Joe says DaBaby is the Tupac of today

We should have known that when Big Tigger announced the return of BET’s fabled show, “Rap City,” there was going to be some fireworks. And celebrity guest Fat Joe did not disappoint.

During the interview, Tigger, the host, and Fat Joe engaged in a word association game where he listed a legendary emcee and asked Joe to name a modern version of that rapper.

Tigger asked Joe who is the Tupac of today.

“I should know the 2Pac one.” Fat Joe said. “I don’t know, it’s hard to be these guys. You be asking some crazy stuff. I would say DaBaby.”

Tigger kind of nodded at Fat Joe’s answer but did not endorse it.

Of course, DaBaby “agreed” with Fat Joe’s sentiments that he is the Tupac of 2021, but he did so sheepishly when he posted the topic for his 11 million Instagram fans.

“Agreed. But they gone salt that down to Crack,” he wrote with a “shhh!” emoji.

Many old school rap fans on Twitter, however, expressed outrage that Fat Joe would dare put Tupac Amaru Shakur and DaBaby in the same sentence and unloaded on him on Twitter.

Can someone tell #FatJoe to lean back wit dat comment about him comparing dababy to 2 pac — Birkanwar (@Heartofalion7) October 13, 2021

I kno damn well #fatjoe didn’t compare #dababy to #tupac . MOST of Tupac’s music was on some woke, start a black revolution, keep ya head up, dear mama, hoping heaven got a ghetto type vibes. Dababy raps about gettin his peen sucked & money. THEY ARE NOT THE SAME! GTFOH! pic.twitter.com/xN1LWp0sN7 — SPADE (@WowWhoaWTF) October 13, 2021

Fat Joe lost the weight & his damn mind 😑 There is and never will be a new version of any artist! #FatJoe #HipHopMusic #music https://t.co/9FAJSS4JpN — ebbyentourage94 (@ebbyentourage94) October 13, 2021