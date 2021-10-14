6Lack drops PSA promoting mental health awareness for Black communities (video)

R&B singer 6Lack has partnered with the organizations Mental Health America of Los Angeles and global therapy service BetterHelp to promote mental health awareness in BIPOC communities.

Through his collaborations with the groups, the “PRBLMS” singer will use his platform and personal experiences to further inform people about mental health resources, as well as advocate for fundamental changes within the entertainment industry.

6Lack and the organizations will also donate six months’ worth of therapy to 50 BIPOC students in MHALA’s Transition-age Youth (TAY) Program. The TAY Program helps young adults ages 18-25—most of whom have aged out of foster care—with mental health needs and emotional disturbances, and who are homeless or nearly homeless, to fully integrate into society.

“The past few years have been especially tough for Black people, specifically when it comes to mental health. I’m lucky enough to have access to mental health resources, and a support system of friends and family, but recognize that not everyone is that fortunate. I wanted to do my part to help create a support system for others to start their mental health journey and that’s why I’ve partnered with MHALA & BetterHelp to help destigmatize the conversation and provide resources to those who need it most- our youth,” 6Lack explained to Billboard.

6Lack released a PSA video on Oct. 10 to bring awareness to World Mental Health Day. He also stated that many people just need support and it’s the small things that can help people deal with mental health.

“I’ve always done check-ins with myself to see how I feel about myself, life, and the things around me. I will say it wasn’t until recent, that I actually learned the importance of getting to the source of the things that don’t make me feel great. I want to share my experiences and talk about the resources/things that helped me, in order to spark people to do the same for themselves. Sometimes support is all you need to take the first step, so I want my first step to encourage someone else’s first step,” he further told Billboard.

Take a look at the PSA below.