Comedian and ‘Shameless’ star Ricarlo Flanagan dead at 40 from COVID-19

October 14, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

 

Ricarlo Flanagan (Image source: Instagram – @fatherflanagan)

Rising comedian and “Shameless” actor Ricarlo Flanagan has passed away after complications from contracting COVID-19. 


Flanagan’s death was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, on Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021.

“Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly,” Golfman told Deadline


“I just heard that Ricarlo Flanagan has passed. I don’t know details yet. Other than he was one of the funniest, kindest people I knew in this business. I worked with him on so many things, hung with him so many times, and I will miss him so much,” Fellow comedian Steve Hoffstetter said. 

Golfman declined to elaborate on the cause of death, but the actor did recently inform his fans that he was suffering greatly after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. 

“This [COVID-19] is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he tweeted, according to Deadline

Perhaps as a warning to the public, Flanagan sent off this as his final message, according to Hofstetter:

Flanagan was a rising star in the small screen and comedic spaces. He appeared in a recurring role on the hit cable show “Shameless” and was a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing.”

He has also appeared in Issa Rae’s iconic HBO series “Insecure,” NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” and Disney+’s “Walk The Prank.” Earlier this year, Flanagan appeared in Peacock’s Bust Down and he will be seen in the upcoming film, Emily The Criminal.

