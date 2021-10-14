Comedian and ‘Shameless’ star Ricarlo Flanagan dead at 40 from COVID-19

Rising comedian and “Shameless” actor Ricarlo Flanagan has passed away after complications from contracting COVID-19.

Flanagan’s death was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, on Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021.

“Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly,” Golfman told Deadline.

“I just heard that Ricarlo Flanagan has passed. I don’t know details yet. Other than he was one of the funniest, kindest people I knew in this business. I worked with him on so many things, hung with him so many times, and I will miss him so much,” Fellow comedian Steve Hoffstetter said.

Golfman declined to elaborate on the cause of death, but the actor did recently inform his fans that he was suffering greatly after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“This [COVID-19] is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he tweeted, according to Deadline.

Perhaps as a warning to the public, Flanagan sent off this as his final message, according to Hofstetter:

Ricarlo Flanagan was one of the kindest people I knew. Knew, in past tense. This is the last thing Ricarlo tweeted before he died. Please take this seriously. Please get vaccinated. Please wear a mask. This isn't about "freedom". This is about not wanting to lose people. https://t.co/kKUZVKOcmE — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) October 12, 2021

Flanagan was a rising star in the small screen and comedic spaces. He appeared in a recurring role on the hit cable show “Shameless” and was a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing.”

He has also appeared in Issa Rae’s iconic HBO series “Insecure,” NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” and Disney+’s “Walk The Prank.” Earlier this year, Flanagan appeared in Peacock’s Bust Down and he will be seen in the upcoming film, Emily The Criminal.