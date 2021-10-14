 Skip to content

Netflix’s trans employees revolt after brass defends Dave Chappelle

October 14, 2021  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Dave Chappelle (Photo source: Twitter – @davechappelle)

Some Netflix employees who believe that Dave Chappelle spewed virulent anti-LBGTQ rhetoric in “The Closer” concert are revolting as the CEO continues to back the embattled comedian.


Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos tried to douse the fire by defending Chappelle but it appears that has only managed to fan the flames of discontent with his subordinates.

As the trans employees plan a mass walkout at Netflix next week, Sarandos tried to mop up the mess he made with the previous explanation that Chappelle did not cross any lines.


Sarandos sent out a company-wide statement, obtained by Variety, where he posited a different defense. 

“We know that a number of you have been left angry, disappointed and hurt by our decision to put Dave Chappelle’s latest special on Netflix,” Sarandos wrote to his staff. “The concern is not about offensive-to-some content but titles which could increase real world harm (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hate, violence etc.)”

Some employees are frustrated because they believe Sarandos doesn’t see a problem. “While some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm,” he wrote.

Not surprisingly, some vehemently disagreed with Sarandos’ perspective and made their feelings known on Twitter.

