Princess Love has ‘never been better’ since Ray J filed for divorce

Princess Love has insisted she has “never been better” amid her pending divorce from Ray J.

The “One Wish” singer was reported to have filed for divorce from the 37-year-old actress for the third time — while battling pneumonia — earlier this week, and the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star told TMZ that he is “alive and well” and she is doing good as she broke her silence following the news.

Ray J was put on on a COVID-19 ward — though he’s not believed to have coronavirus — and the outlet revealed court documents were filed to terminate their marriage in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

He had filed paperwork to end his marriage last September, shortly after they reconciled following Princess’ divorce petition in May 2020, but they decided to give their romance another try.

The pair even moved to Miami together with their 3-year-old daughter Melody and 21-month-old son Epik in a bid to make things work.

On their decision to move their family from Los Angeles to Florida, Ray J had said at the time: “We’re in a good place right now, we’re in Miami, we’re gonna move down to Miami, I don’t think we’re going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We’ve been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it’s given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we’re taking it one day at a time.”

The 40-year-old star’s manager, David Weintraub, confirmed his client was being monitored by doctors after falling ill with pneumonia.

He told People magazine that Ray J is “in the hospital for pneumonia, but it’s not the contagious kind. [The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him.”

And in a message to his fans, the television personality said: “I appreciate all the love and support from everybody. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers, and I will be back up and running soon.”