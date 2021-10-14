R&B legend Smokey Robinson reveals how he nearly lost his voice to COVID-19

Motown R&B legend Smokey Robinson recently revealed it’s a miracle that he’ still alive after he battled a severe bout with COVID-19 back in December 2020. The “Quiet Storm” singer spoke with the DailyMail and told the outlet that COVID-19 left him in acute care in a Los Angeles hospital. He also thought he had lost his voice forever and wouldn’t ever sing again.

“It was over, man. They had to rush me to the hospital. I got it severely and I was hospitalized for 11 days, and four or five of those I do not even remember. It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment,” Robinson told the DailyMail.

The “Tracks Of My Tears” singer further explained that his voice issues persisted after he left the hospital.

“I was not sure that I would ever be able to sing again because it took my voice. I could barely even talk. Even when I got home I was hoarse, I could not try to sing because I was afraid. It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever had,” Robinson added.

The 81-year-old singer remains physically fit for his age which, helped him bounce back as well. He stated that he didn’t realize how close he came to death until processing the situation later.

“It sounds weird, I know, but the severity of my condition didn’t hit me until it was over. I looked back and knew that I could’ve died… It was that severe. Then it scared me,” explained Smokey.

Since recovering from COVID-19, the “Shop Around” crooner has also increased his workout regime and has been exercising his vocal cords.

“Now I work out almost every day because I don’t want to get the virus again, even though I’ve had both of my shots. I had to work on my vocal cords and get myself back together. I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life, and it was possible, so I did it,” the Motown great expressed further.