Steve Harvey getting clowned and memed for his latest bold outfit (photo)

October 14, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

BURBANK – APR 26: Steve Harvey at the 42nd Daytime Emmy Awards Gala at Warner Bros. Studio on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (P:hoto credit: Shutterstock.com / Joe Seer)

Steve Harvey is being hailed as the latest sartorial superstar.


The mustachioed host of the “Family Feud,” “Judge Steve Harvey,” and the radio-based “Steve Harvey Morning Show,” has unfurled another audacious outfit that has inspired admiration, but also plenty of jokes and funny cartoon memes.

Harvey made his 4.5 million Twitter followers sit up straight and take in the sight of him outfitted in a bright blue suede cropped Berluti jacket, black turtleneck sweater, black leather pants, and lace-up Bottega Veneta boots. 


The 64-year-old comedian’s flamboyant fashion choices of late run counter to the understated business suits he dons on television for “Family Feud” and the Miss Universe competition.

Harvey has been working with personal stylist Elly Karamo who also boasts Tyler Perry among her high-profile clientele, and she has certainly changed things up for him. Last week, Harvey sported an equally dazzling and bold-colored outfit that is also inspiring memes today.

Twitter remains undefeated in turning the most innocuous of things into witty jokes and memes.

However, Harvey boasts a sizable fanbase for his couture.

Nevertheless, most of the responses to his latest outfit have inspired hilarious memes. Take a look at a sampling below:

 

