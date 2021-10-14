Steve Harvey getting clowned and memed for his latest bold outfit (photo)

Steve Harvey is being hailed as the latest sartorial superstar.

The mustachioed host of the “Family Feud,” “Judge Steve Harvey,” and the radio-based “Steve Harvey Morning Show,” has unfurled another audacious outfit that has inspired admiration, but also plenty of jokes and funny cartoon memes.

Harvey made his 4.5 million Twitter followers sit up straight and take in the sight of him outfitted in a bright blue suede cropped Berluti jacket, black turtleneck sweater, black leather pants, and lace-up Bottega Veneta boots.

The 64-year-old comedian’s flamboyant fashion choices of late run counter to the understated business suits he dons on television for “Family Feud” and the Miss Universe competition.

Harvey has been working with personal stylist Elly Karamo who also boasts Tyler Perry among her high-profile clientele, and she has certainly changed things up for him. Last week, Harvey sported an equally dazzling and bold-colored outfit that is also inspiring memes today.

This might be the best Steve Harvey meme I’ve ever seen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7RvBm9bd1w — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 14, 2021

Twitter remains undefeated in turning the most innocuous of things into witty jokes and memes.

carti got steve harvey dressing like a bisexual vampire wtf is going on https://t.co/T4SGOgi7W2 — zaccccchary (@xbacchary) October 13, 2021

However, Harvey boasts a sizable fanbase for his couture.

I follow him on Facebook and I LOOOOVE him and his wife's style! 💙 #SteveHarvey @IAmSteveHarvey https://t.co/pP2puReUoL — Jenn 🈁️ (@Ying_Yenn) October 14, 2021

Nevertheless, most of the responses to his latest outfit have inspired hilarious memes. Take a look at a sampling below:

Steve Harvey’s next fit pic.twitter.com/EZprHNIBz8 — 𝙇𝙚𝘽𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙯𝙯 ⁵⁵⁵ 🎃🧟‍♂️ (@_AllTimeHater) October 13, 2021

why steve harvey dress like jongho https://t.co/TzwHBOufde — JONGHO BIRTH (@atcczjwy) October 13, 2021

y’all are so creative with these steve harvey memes LOL pic.twitter.com/NiWQ66dIKS — avery (@IronWingPrime) October 14, 2021

Clyde vs Steve Harvey in a Fit Verzuz https://t.co/WHInawcXLJ — Vic Damone Jr (@dagreatest33) October 14, 2021

Steve Harvey doesn't stop, and he rightfully shouldn't pic.twitter.com/msLrbTIArs — ⚡Toss a coin to your Lightning⚡ (@theKitanoHouse) October 14, 2021