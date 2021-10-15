Colin Kaepernick says he will never give up on returning to the NFL

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has his hands in a lot of different projects but he still has his sights set on returning to the NFL.

In an interview with Ebony Magazine for their November cover story on Oct. 13, 2021, Kaepernick emphasized that he is “absolutely” ready to return to the NFL and that he will never give up on that dream.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” said Kaepernick. He continued, “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.”

He added that whether or not they let him back in, he’s going to exercise some of his other talents like acting, producing, and social activism.

“I think that’s the beauty of us collectively. We are not one-dimensional,” he told Ebony.

Kaepernick started a production company , Ra Vision Media, which “provides a platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors, producers, creators, and storytellers.”

He will also appear in his upcoming six-part Netflix biopic series, “Colin in Black and White,” which is a coming-of-age drama that delves into Kaepernick’s complicated teenage years. The series is co-created with filmmaker Ava DuVernay and is set to premiere on Oct. 29, 2021.