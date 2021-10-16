Damon Dash returning with new TV and film projects

Damon Dash has always been interested in filmmaking and has had success in the past with projects like the State Property franchise and Paid In Full which was based on infamous New York drug dealers Alpo Martinez, Rich Porter and Azie Faison. For the last few years, he’s been producing films under his Damon Dash Studios banner as well as shows like “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

The former Roc-A-Fella music executive recently partnered with Black-owned film distribution company Homestead Entertainment to help independent filmmakers bring their content to audiences. Under the terms of the deal, the Dame Dash Studios banner will curate film, TV, and digital content for the partnership and Homestead will handle the global distribution for the films acquired through the deal.

“I have always spoken about the importance of Black ownership in the entertainment industry and how Black businesses need to be involved in every part of the process in both the music and film business. We are thrilled to join forces with Homestead Entertainment and its visionary leadership team. Homestead’s industry expertise along with its breadth of resources offers us an unparalleled opportunity to expand our reach and further our mission of identifying, producing, and now distributing authentic content from often-overlooked content creators,” Dash told Deadline.

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their content via DameDashDistribution.com.