Jamie Foxx says he used Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter’s boyfriend

Jamie Foxx stopped by “The Night Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” on Thursday, Oct. 14, and shared a story about a time he enlisted the help of rapper and actor Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter’s boyfriend.

While discussing his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, Foxx said he applied some of the same disciplines he received from his grandparents in raising his two daughters. He stressed the importance of making them feel comfortable enough to talk to him so that he could be there for them when they had questions related to dating.

Fallon then asked him to tell the story about the time he looked to Snoop Dogg for help in intimidating one of his daughter’s boyfriends.

“What happened was my daughter – who didn’t know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend – he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there. I said, ‘Snoop there he is right there. Shake him up,’” Foxx explained. “Snoop walked over to my daughter’s boyfriend and just said, ‘Hey what’s up? What’s up cuz. Hey, look here you know. We her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly homie.”

Foxx went on to explain that he simply wanted his daughter’s then-boyfriend to know that she had people who loved her and if things went left, Snoop was “coming for him.”

He did not specify which one of his daughters he was referencing, but it is presumed that it was 27-year-old daughter Corinne as his only other daughter, Anelise, just turned 13.