Cheryl Polote-Williamson shares the blueprint for the art of influence

Cheryl Polote-Williamson exemplifies the power of influence. From her being a transformational speaker, and success coach, to being founder and CEO of Soul Reborn, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization, Williamson is a global leader with in the field.

In addition to the many superpower attributes, Williamson is also a nationally acclaimed multi-best-selling author, award-winning filmmaker and executive producer.

As an author, Williamson has written over a dozen of books from self-help, affirmations, and practical books for women seeking to improve their journeys with God. In Williamson’s latest book, The Art of Influence: Inviting Success into Every Area of Your Life she created a blueprint of how she used her setbacks to self-reflect, develop compassion, and reposition herself as a more impactful and influential leader. The self-help book provides simple and practical steps on mastering the art of influence.

How would you define your personal brand?

Creating a culture of Collaborative Intentionality is my brand; I believe that if you’re intentional in all things including your thoughts, relationships, and business ventures, achieving your purpose will always be the outcome. My platform is built on affirmations, consistency, mindset, and being intentional in every opportunity given. The bible says commit your works to the Lord and your thoughts will be established (Proverbs 16:3) and I’m a firm believer of this.

What should readers and audiences expect from the book?

Readers and audiences should expect the simple and practical steps on mastering the art of influence that they incorporate immediately. This book is a blueprint to understanding your influence, what arena to utilize your influence, and it answers the question I always get, how to do this.

Who or what motivates you and why?

What motivates me and what is my why can be summed up in four words…create a lasting legacy. I desire my legacy to demonstrate the true meaning of servant leadership.

What advice can you offer to others who desire to be an author?

Write with your purpose in mind, everything else will follow. As an author, you have a voice that is uniquely yours to tell the story or give the help, direction only you have to give. Don’t let anything else block that, let your words flow from a place of purpose.

