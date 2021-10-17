Jay-Z and Team Roc nudge federal investigation of alleged ‘dirty’ Kansas cop

Federal prosecutors in Kansas have launched a criminal grand jury investigation into a retired Kansas City police detective who is alleged to have “exploited and terrorized” Black residents of the city’s north end for decades, according to CNN.

Roger Golubski is accused of being “a dirty cop who used the power of his badge to exploit vulnerable Black women, including Black women who worked as prostitutes,” according to a 2019 civil complaint filed by a man exonerated of double murder charges investigated by Golubski.

According to CNN, the veteran detective who retired from the Kansas City, Kansas, police department in 2010 at the rank of captain, was also accused of being on the payroll of a local drug kingpin and of framing people for crimes they did not commit.

Golubski’s clandestine activities have been talked about throughout the surrounding Black communities in the area for decades and recently came to the attention of hip-hop mogul and activist Jay-Z. The Reasonable Doubt MC and his social justice-oriented group, Team Roc, took out a full-page ad in The Washington Post last week calling the alleged police corruption in Kansas City “one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history.”

The 69-year-old Golubski has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing in connection with the accusations. During a civil court deposition last year, he repeatedly invoked his Constitutional right against self-incrimination, pleading the Fifth over and over again.

