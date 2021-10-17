Omarion responds to Bow Wow’s threat to quit the Millennium Tour

Bow Wow is fed up with what he describes as mistreatment on the Millinneum Tour despite the fact that he’s the most popular artist on the ticket and gets the loudest cheers, at least in his opinion.

The rapper born Shad Moss vowed to quit the tour if the other artists dont’ stop hating on him and he wants more than 15 minutes on stage every night. He believes he’s pulling most of the weight and wants more time to do his full set of songs while touring with Omarion, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Sammie, Lloyd and Pretty Ricky.

Bow Wow ranted to his three million Twitter fans about how he feels on the tour organized by Omarion:

This might be my last show! ….. I’ve had enough — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2021

I knew i shoulda waited this out…. Shoulda rested up and did 2022 with my bro @chrisbrown — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2021

Bow Wow also took to Instagram to vent further to his nearly five million Instagram followers, crowning himself the “best performer on the Millenium Tour” and claiming “I invented this whole wave … This is my tour now, he added.

Bow Wow also retweeted a Twitter follower’s post:

Everybody else set is way more. Like what almost 30? Bow does half of that & everyone goes to see HIM. They do him dirty. — Trayonanoelle (@stacey000111) October 16, 2021

After Bow Wow vented, Omarion apparently got on the phone to address the issue and squash any ill feelings he may have had. Bow Wow later climbed back onto Twitter to declare that he was good for the Atlanta show on Saturday. Oct. 16.

Just got off phone w O. Tonight gone be one for the ages … i promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god! — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2021

Omarion also acknowledged that the air has been cleared and he expected Bow Wow to show out.