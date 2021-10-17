Toni Braxton sets the fragrance world on fire with new perfume ‘Breathe’

R&B songstress Toni Braxton is making her presence known in the fragrance world and has released her own brand of perfume Breathe this week. Braxton partnered with the Home Shopping Network to sell the new fragrance which retails for $75 exclusively on hsn.com. Breathe by Toni Braxton features notes of bergamot, coconut water, lemon mist, water lily, white jasmine and vanilla.

“My family and I order things from it. It’s just a wonderful network, especially for a product such as mine. They understand celebrities, they understand girl power and I’m just excited to be a part of a new family. You ever go out in the store, smell this fragrance and go, ‘Oh my God, what is that? That smells incredible.’ And sometimes you have to have the nerve to even ask the person, ‘I’m sorry, what is that you’re wearing?’ This is what this fragrance does for me,” she told People describing the scent as “sultry and seductive” yet “airy and light.”

The ”Un-Break My Heart” singer also took pride in designing the custom microphone-shaped bottle which was modeled after the one-of-a-kind million-dollar bedazzled microphone she performed with at her Las Vegas shows during the 2000s. Braxton revealed that the fragrance is Birdman approved as well. The singer and the Cash Money Records music executive became engaged in 2018.

“I was wearing it, we were testing it … and I’d walk around and see if he said anything. This was one of the fragrances that he said, “Well you smell nice.” So I was like, “Oh, okay.” So that went in the pile of ‘he likes it,'” Braxton told People.

Braxton also has a scented lotion being sold on HSN for $38. In September, she released her vegan body care line called Nude Sugar. The product is currently available in stores nationwide and online through her partnership with cosmetic brand Ulta Beauty.