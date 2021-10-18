ABC to spotlight hip-hop game-changers Queen Latifah, Lauryn Hill and more

The ladies of rap music will get their flowers on Oct. 18 as some of the lyrical arsonists on the mic will be interviewed on the ABC News Special “The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game.”

The spotlight feature will trace back to the ’70s and includes an interview with pioneering MC Sha-Rock who is considered the first female MC and was part of the group the Funk 4 +1. Da Brat, Eve, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Lauryn Hill, Yo-Yo, City Girls, Trina and Foxy Brown are just a few others who’ll be discussed in the broadcast.

Salt of Salt-N-Pepa will narrate the program and MC Lyte will deliver a spoken word rhyme discussing women artists building enviable careers in a male-dominated industry and earning and commanding their respect. Boardswoman WondaGurl wrote and produced the score for the segment as well.

“The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game” will include a discussion between Angie Martinez, Lakeyah, Lil Mama and Roxanne Shanté about how they maneuvered despite the sexism in the industry. Keeping it all about the ladies, the program was produced by an all-female leadership team at ABC News, led by director Fatima Curry, who also served as executive producer along with Melia Patria.

“The Real Queens of Hip-Hop” will air Monday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC and can be viewed the next day On Demand and on Hulu. The network is highlighting female rappers as they prepare to launch their new series “Queens” the following day on Oct. 19 starring Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez.

Check out the trailers for “The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game” and “Queens” below.





