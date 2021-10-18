Jeannie Mai explains how Jeezy changed her mind about wanting to be a mom

Trap rap star Jeezy and “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins announced last month that they are expecting their first child together. While Jeezy has children from previous relationships, the upcoming birth will be Jeannie Mai’s first foray into parenthood.

In the past, the talk -how host revealed she was molested as a child, which is one of the reasons why she never considered having kids until she met the “Soul Survivor” rapper. She recently spoke on her web series “Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai” and explained that the Snowman was the first person who ever made her feel safe.

“I’m so thankful because I’ve never felt this ready. I’ve been through so much, and I’ve survived and I’m shining. My heart is ready. I was meant to be a mom. You know, I was like, I know exactly what I want, I know exactly what kind of woman I want to be, and I always said, ‘I’d never be a mom.’ And there’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said that then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you,” explained the newlywed who tied the knot with the Atlanta-bred MC on March 27, 2021.

