Quarterback Lamar Jackson sets another NFL record

Superstar NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson has been much maligned for his alleged inability to throw accurately and in key situations during games — even while being praised for his athletic prowess.

Yet, Jackson, 24, has thrown well enough to break another NFL record when he recorded his 35th win Sunday, Oct. 17, 2017, after he and his Baltimore Ravens mauled the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-6. That is the most wins in NFL history for a quarterback under the age of 25, breaking the record long held by Hall of Famer Dan Marino, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens now sit atop the AFC North division with a 5-1 record while Jackson is now in the 2021 MVP race.

Lamar Jackson on surpassing Dan Marino for most wins by a QB under the age of 25: “That’s pretty cool.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 17, 2021

Jackson, who won the Most Valuable Player trophy in 2019 and set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback, was understandably low-key about another regular-season milestone.

“That’s pretty cool, I guess,” Jackson said when asked about setting the record. “I don’t know to say after that. It’s cool. Got to keep going.”

When asked whether records are important to him, he said: “We are on a roll for something else. If we break records, it happens. But we want something else.”

Leave it Jackson’s biggest supporter, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, to sing his praises:

"That's the biggest one." Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson breaking Dan Marino's record for most wins by an NFL QB before his 25th birthday. pic.twitter.com/39VNmXvHw2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2021

NBA star CJ McCollum, who stars for the Portland TrailBlazers, admits he put his foot in his mouth when he bet against the Ravens in their heavyweight gridiron match against the Chargers …

Never betting against Lamar Jackson again. I apologize for disrespecting you and the ravens. Won’t happen again 🤝 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 17, 2021

… Which garnered a laugh from the Baltimore Ravens’ front office:

😂😂😂 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2021

Some believe that Jackson is clearly the NFL’s best player and a leading contender for the MVP award, as “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe said on Sunday, Oct. 17.