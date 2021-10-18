 Skip to content

Quarterback Lamar Jackson sets another NFL record

October 18, 2021  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Lamar Jackson (Image source: Instagram – @new_era8)

Superstar NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson has been much maligned for his alleged inability to throw accurately and in key situations during games — even while being praised for his athletic prowess.


Yet, Jackson, 24, has thrown well enough to break another NFL record when he recorded his 35th win Sunday, Oct. 17, 2017, after he and his Baltimore Ravens mauled the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-6. That is the most wins in NFL history for a quarterback under the age of 25, breaking the record long held by Hall of Famer Dan Marino, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens now sit atop the AFC North division with a 5-1 record while Jackson is now in the 2021 MVP race.


Jackson, who won the Most Valuable Player trophy in 2019 and set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback, was understandably low-key about another regular-season milestone.

“That’s pretty cool, I guess,” Jackson said when asked about setting the record. “I don’t know to say after that. It’s cool. Got to keep going.”

When asked whether records are important to him, he said: “We are on a roll for something else. If we break records, it happens. But we want something else.”

Leave it Jackson’s biggest supporter, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, to sing his praises:

NBA star CJ McCollum, who stars for the Portland TrailBlazers, admits he put his foot in his mouth when he bet against the Ravens in their heavyweight gridiron match against the Chargers …

… Which garnered a laugh from the Baltimore Ravens’ front office:

Some believe that Jackson is clearly the NFL’s best player and a leading contender for the MVP award, as “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe said on Sunday, Oct. 17.

