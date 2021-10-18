Steph Curry dropping ‘Sesame Street’-inspired basketball sneakers

Michael Jordan and LeBron James may have a personal connect with the Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes crew but Golden Sate Warrior Steph Curry has his own partnership with another popular kids click. Stephen Curry reached into his Sesame Street bag when he recently partnered with the Sesame Workshop to create his latest footwear collection. Curry has a sneaker deal with Under Armour, which is releasing an assortment of colors referencing the show’s beloved Muppets in seven different styles.

Curry Brand designed a “Street Pack” collection of its Curry Flow 9 shoe, which features Sesame Street characters celebrated with unique markings on the shoes. The first two releases will be the “Count It” and “Play Big” colorways, inspired by Count von Count and Big Bird, respectively. They will drop on Nov. 19 for $160 each. Later releases will include “Talking Trash,” based on Oscar the Grouch and featuring a metallic tongue tab as a nod to the trash can, and “Taking Cookies,” based on Cookie Monster and featuring a fuzzy, fur-like feel.

“Curry Brand and Sesame Street, we preach the same message. It’s about supporting all kids, especially those in underserved communities who are looking for an opportunity to be their best selves. This collection is an opportunity for people to use their imaginations a little bit. You can really show your personality through the way that you play. I love to be creative on the court, try new things and show different sides of myself. The Sesame Street characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play,” Curry told The Bleacher Report.

This is Curry’s second time working with Sesame Workshop, as he and his wife Ayesha Curry appeared on “Sesame Street” earlier this year to discuss the importance of sharing and eating a healthy breakfast.

“We love the way the Curry Brand promotes healthy, active lifestyles, and teamwork. It’s been so much fun combining Curry Brand’s commitment to play and Under Armour’s innovation technology with Sesame Street’s iconic characters in this vibrant and playful collaboration with multigenerational appeal,” Gabriela Arenas, vice president of global licensing at Sesame Workshop further told The Bleacher Report.

Check out a few pictures of the Sesame Street-inspired Curry Brand “Street Pack” below and the Curry’s appearance on “Sesame Street.”